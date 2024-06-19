French president's popularity going down drain stirs his party's MPs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. French President Emmanuel Macron's popularity decline has raised concern and also affected the tactics of his party's MPs, Trend reports via foreign media.

Many of them decided to leave Macron's photo out of their campaign materials for the early parliamentary election.

Is it safe to say that Macron's actions have become a source of embarrassment for the French?

At the end of the day, a few candidates from his camp believe so and are urging him to keep a lid on it during the campaign.

A report was prepared by Radio Europe 1 from the Poncelet market in the 17th arrondissement of Paris, where the French people critique the head of state sharply.

The president is also criticized at the Poncelet market in the 4th arrondissement of Paris.

There was a distinct lack of Macron supporters on the streets and in the fruit and vegetable shops.

The French consider the decline in purchasing power to be the main problem that arose under Macron.

Regular folks claim they used to have faith in him, but the current state of affairs has exposed a genuine problem, leading them to withhold their votes from Macron or his party.

Elderly folks remarked that he has a gift of gab, as if he's playing a role in a film or on a grand stage.

His party's candidates opted against including his picture on their campaign leaflets.

Unlike in 2022, the campaign materials of Astrid Panossian-Bouvet, of Armenian origin from the presidential party, feature a photo of Édouard Philippe (former prime minister of France) instead of Macron's photo.

