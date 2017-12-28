Thousands pray at Western Wall for rain to break drought

28 December 2017 23:49 (UTC+04:00)

With Israel halfway through its fifth consecutive winter of depleted rainfall, thousands of Jews assembled Thursday at the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem to pray together for rain, The Times of Israel reports.

The event was organized by Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel and supplications were led by the chief rabbis of Israel, David Lau and Yitzhak Yosef, along with other prominent rabbis.

This year is shaping up to be the fifth parched year in a row and, according to some experts, the worst drought season in 40 years.

The country has received just 45 percent of its multiyear average rainfall for September through November. It has only rained twice in December, and the forecast for the coming days is mostly sun with only a little light rain in the north.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Report: US, Israel sign secret pact to tackle Iran
Israel 03:58
Israel says ten more countries in talks about moving embassies to Jerusalem
Israel 26 December 00:35
Israel regulator seeks to ban bitcoin firms from stock exchange
Business 25 December 15:28
Guatemala to move embassy to Jerusalem, backing Trump
Other News 25 December 03:15
Azerbaijan: Jerusalem issue should be solved under UN resolutions, int’l law
Politics 23 December 12:16
Two Turkish citizens detained in Jerusalem
Turkey 23 December 11:31
Russian, Turkish presidents mull UN General Assembly resolution on Jerusalem
Turkey 22 December 15:06
Israel's Netanyahu calls U.N. 'house of lies' before Jerusalem vote
World 21 December 16:43
Turkey wants to open embassy in East Jerusalem: Erdogan
Turkey 17 December 18:12
German anti-semitism commissioner idea backed by interior minister
World 17 December 10:57
40,000 gather in Jakarta to protest US Jerusalem decision
World 17 December 09:47
Holding of OIC summit - not response to US decision on Jerusalem, Turkey says
Turkey 15 December 11:19
Erdogan urges Muslim states to recognize Jerusalem as capital of Palestine
Turkey 13 December 13:04
Tillerson says US embassy unlikely to move to Jerusalem before 2020
World 13 December 12:54
Hamas announces beginning of third intifada against US decision on Jerusalem
Other News 12 December 20:40
Iran envoy: Istanbul meeting on Jerusalem to benefit Muslims
Politics 12 December 13:39
Egypt , UAE FMs to join OIC summit in Istanbul
Turkey 12 December 12:52
Resolving Jerusalem issue in common interests of Turkey, Russia
Commentary 11 December 20:57