Israel to receive record $705 mln for missile defense from US in 2018 – minister

26 March 2018 22:18 (UTC+04:00)

Israel will receive a record $705 million from the United States in 2018 to finance its missile defense programs, Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said, Sputnik reported.

"I am pleased and excited to announce that the US Congress has approved a record sum for Israel's missile defense program: $705 million in 2018!" Lieberman said in his statement, as quoted by the Jerusalem Post newspaper.

The US Congress has increased its budget for funding Israeli missile defense programs by $148 million in order to include Iron Dome and Arrow 3 development, informs the newspaper.

According to the Jerusalem Post, which refers to the Israeli Defense Ministry's statement, Israel requested more funding for the production of the Iron Dome, David's Sling and Arrow-3 missile defense systems. These systems are able to counter threats from short- and mid-range missiles fired by Gaza groups and Hezbollah, as well as long-range Iranian ballistic missiles.

Israel is the major US ally in the Middles East. In 2016, the two countries signed the largest-ever military aid deal, under which Israel will be provided with $38 billion in military aid between 2019 and 2028. Under the agreement’s terms, Israel will receive $3.3 billion annually to fund its military and $500,000 annually to fund its missile defenses.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Moscow to respond to expulsion of Russian diplomats reciprocally - Kremlin
Russia 26 March 19:07
15 countries to expel Russian diplomats in solidarity with UK - Tusk
Europe 26 March 17:42
US closes Russian consulate general in Seattle, expels 60 diplomats
US 26 March 17:15
Facebook to expand its local news feature beyond U.S.
US 26 March 16:23
Ambassador: US, Azerbaijan reach significant expansion of bilateral co-op
Politics 26 March 16:22
US denies leaving air bases in Turkey and Qatar
US 26 March 15:08
EU starts study into possible steel import limits
Europe 26 March 14:35
U.S. pledges record $705 million in missile defense aid to Israel
Israel 26 March 13:07
China willing to hold talks with U.S. to resolve trade differences
China 26 March 12:11
Oil prices fall as U.S. trade dispute with China looms
US 26 March 10:29
Israel seeks exemption from US steel tariffs
US 26 March 09:44
Jerusalem Mayor to forgo third term, will run on Likud ticket instead
Israel 26 March 07:59
Massive crowds rally across US to urge tighter gun controls
US 24 March 22:15
China warns US it will defend own trade interests
China 24 March 20:44
US President signs bill increasing assistance for Georgia
Georgia 24 March 15:49
China expresses regret at U.S. move to file WTO challenge
China 24 March 14:14
EU trade chief: Still unclear what Trump wants from Europe
Europe 24 March 13:29
Israel post office privatization set to move forward
Israel 24 March 12:37