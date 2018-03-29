Samsung invests $4.6m in Israeli AI startup Audioburst

29 March 2018 09:27 (UTC+04:00)

The Audioburst audio search platform will be incorporated into millions of Samsung products around the world, beginning with Smart TVs, Globes reported.

Israeli AI-powered audio search platform AudioBurst has raised $4.6 million from Samsung Ventures. The Audioburst solution will now be incorporated into millions of Samsung products around the world, beginning with Smart TVs. This latest investment brings AudioBurst's Series A financing round, announced in June 2017, to $11.3 million. Other investors in the round include Advanced Media Inc., the Japanese speech recognition technology company as well as Flint Capital, 2B-Angels and a Mobileye investors consortium.

Audioburst cofounder and CEO Amir Hirsh said, “Audioburst’s mission is to organize the world’s audio content and now, together with Samsung, we will expand our global availability to more users around the world. To start with, our platform will add a new, personalized, searchable audio aspect to Samsung Smart TVs, so now consumers will get a personal assistant style experience on their devices.”

Audioburst changes the way people consume audio content by turning every connected device in the house into an engaging voice-activated source for news, sports, entertainment, traffic, weather and many other areas of interest. Audioburst's platform analyzes millions of minutes of live and pre-recorded audio content each day - podcasts, radio streams and other audio sources - tagging and indexing them and making them searchable by keyword, context and topic.

“Today, there are more than 33 million voice-first devices in homes and more than 30% of the mobile queries are voice searches,” says Hirsh. “The answer people receive back from their device needs to be just as compelling. When you hear an actual audio clip from a newscast, an interview or a podcast segment specific to what you asked for, the experience is so much more engaging and emotional.”

The company has offices in Tel Aviv, Palo Alto and New York.

