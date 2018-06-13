Israel Aerospace unveils 3D tactical radar system

13 June 2018 09:47 (UTC+04:00)

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. has unveiled the ELM-2138M Air Defense (AD) radar at the Eurosatory exhibition today. Featuring four full AESA staring panels for 360 degrees azimuth coverage, and on-the-move surveillance capabilities, the radar is positioned to become a game-changer for tactical air-defense and force protection roles, Globes reports.

The first contract for 5 ELM-2138M AD radars was recently signed with a European customer. The radars will be integrated into the joint airspace surveillance system by the end of 2019.

The The ELM-2138M AD can be used as mobile force protection radar as well as gap filler to complement the local or national Air Situation Picture/Recognized Air Picture (ASP/RAP), encompassing a broad range of airborne targets - such as transport aircrafts, high-speed fighters, helicopters, glide bombs or drones. The radar can also provide Rocket, Artillery and Mortar (RAM) detection, providing real time accurate launch and impact point information of incoming hostile fire.

As static radar with no moving parts, the ELM-2138M AD provides a significant advantage both in the operational aspect for on-the-move defense, while reducing long term maintenance and significantly increasing operational availability.

IAI EVP and ELTA Systems Ltd. president Nissim Hadas said, “The ELM-2138M AD provides new surveillance capabilities and improved RAM detection performance, thus enhancing force protection against a wide range of threats. We are proud of this new system joining our family of air defense radars used for frontline operational defense and force protection."

