Netanyahu: Private enterprise will strengthen development towns

31 August 2018 12:48 (UTC+04:00)

Speaking at a toast held today for the Jewish New Year by the Federation of Local Authorities in Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised that settlements in the Galilee would receive government investment equal to investment in the Negev, Globes reports.

In a press release issued by the federation, Netanyahu was quoted as saying that the way to prosperity for local authorities lay via private companies "that will strengthen the local economy in development towns." Netanyahu also said that the government was committed to investing in infrastructure in the Galilee. He said that there was already a trend of significant narrowing of socio-economic gaps between Israel's different cities, and a substantial decline in the Gini index, which measures social inequality, for Israel.

Haim Bibas, mayor of Modi`in-Maccabim-Reut, who is chairman of the Federation of Local Authorities, said that Israel's local authorities were leaders in innovation and that he was committed to bringing the advantages of innovation to all Israel's towns and cities.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Eurovision officials tour Israeli cities
Israel 10:04
Gasoline prices in Israel to rise Sat night
Israel 30 August 15:48
Shekel gains sharply after BoI rate call
Israel 30 August 12:12
Bank of Israel keeps rate at 0.1%
Economy news 30 August 09:33
Flight attendant suspected of stealing passengers’ donations to needy
Israel 25 August 17:05
Arab Israeli attempts to stab cop in Jerusalem’s Old City, is shot dead
Israel 18 August 17:10
Latest
Kazakhstan implementing major mineral exploration project
Kazakhstan 12:59
Baku hails Merkel’s position on Karabakh conflict’s settlement
Politics 12:57
Tajik-Chinese Mining Company to finance repair of schools in Gulistan
Tajikistan 12:56
Stationing of police along border with Azerbaijan, indicates problems in Armenian army
Politics 12:52
Albanian section of TAP 99% ready
Oil&Gas 12:50
Putin congratulates Kyrgyzstan's Jeenbekov on Independence Day
Kyrgyzstan 12:39
Acer presents totally new products at IFA 2018 trade show in Berlin (PHOTO)
ICT 12:31
Juncker: EU will respond in kind if U.S. imposes car tariffs
Europe 12:25
Japan says financial dialogue with China 'extremely good'
Other News 12:24