Netanyahu: Private enterprise will strengthen development towns

Speaking at a toast held today for the Jewish New Year by the Federation of Local Authorities in Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised that settlements in the Galilee would receive government investment equal to investment in the Negev, Globes reports.

In a press release issued by the federation, Netanyahu was quoted as saying that the way to prosperity for local authorities lay via private companies "that will strengthen the local economy in development towns." Netanyahu also said that the government was committed to investing in infrastructure in the Galilee. He said that there was already a trend of significant narrowing of socio-economic gaps between Israel's different cities, and a substantial decline in the Gini index, which measures social inequality, for Israel.

Haim Bibas, mayor of Modi`in-Maccabim-Reut, who is chairman of the Federation of Local Authorities, said that Israel's local authorities were leaders in innovation and that he was committed to bringing the advantages of innovation to all Israel's towns and cities.

