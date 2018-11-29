Famed Hollywood director married Israeli singer

Famed Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino and Israeli singer Daniella Pick got married in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Tarantino, 55 and Pick, 35 became engaged last summer after dating for about a year. The pair first met in 2009, when the director was in Israel promoting his film Inglorious Basterds. They began dating then before quickly breaking it off, but reconciled in 2016.

Pick - who also works as a model - is the daughter of famous Israeli singer Tzvika Pick, and Tarantino is best known for his films Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill.



The couple released a photo of their nuptials exclusively to People magazine, which noted that "Pick wore a white dress, white veil with a sweetheart neckline and tiara while Tarantino looked dapper in a black suit. The couple posed in front of a dramatic wall of white flowers."

Pick wore two dresses during the evening, both created by Dana Harel, an Israeli designer with a showroom in Tel Aviv. Pick appeared in the more formal gown for the ceremony; she changed into a bias cut silk slip dress with swarovski straps and an open back for the party in the evening.



A photo by Michael Silva, a hairstylist in Los Angeles, showed a flower-laden huppa as well as a bottle of wine, a kiddush cup and a tallit at the wedding site. A photo posted by Harel on Instagram showed the couple at one point being lifted on two chairs by wedding guests - a tradition at Jewish nuptials.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news