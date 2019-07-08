Amazon's fleet expansion a boost for Israel Aerospace

8 July 2019 17:07 (UTC+04:00)

Amazon’s aircraft fleet expansion is proving a boon for Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), reports Trend citing to Reuters.

IAI, which also produces drones and satellites, has emerged since 2015 as the leader in converting Amazon’s growing fleet of Boeing 767 aircraft.

IAI workers, pictured above, have converted about 80% of Amazon’s fleet of around 40 aircraft from passenger to cargo use, according to the state-run company.

“We dismantle every part of the aircraft and rebuild as a cargo aircraft,” Yosef Melamed, general manager of IAI’s Aviation Group, told Reuters, noting workers seal off windows, rebuild cockpits and install larger doors.

Amazon says it expects to have a fleet of 70 aircraft by 2021.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Amazon founder Bezos' divorce final with $38 billion settlement
World 6 July 05:29
Bank of Israel to hold key rate at 0.25%, temper hike expectations
Israel 4 July 15:41
Amazon plans to create 1,800 jobs in France in 2019
Other News 2 July 09:44
South Koreans increase remittances to Uzbekistan by 57%
Economy 28 June 13:26
Iran's confidence, challenges for US, and Israeli elections
Commentary 27 June 15:27
Amazon launches new in-store pickup option with Rite Aid as first partner
Other News 27 June 11:23
Latest
Supply-chain pain: South Korea chipmakers and their suppliers seek to bypass Tokyo curbs
Other News 17:33
Ali Babacan leaves ruling party of Turkey
Turkey 17:32
Bahar Muradova: holding “negotiations for sake of negotiations” does not contribute to resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Politics 17:31
Uzbek commodity exchange quadrupled export sales
Economy 17:22
43,500 tons of products exported via customs in Iranian province
Iran 17:18
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Italian Minister of Agricultural, Food, Forestry and Tourism Policies
Politics 17:14
Italy is ready to enhance trade ties with Iranian businessmen
Economy 17:12
Turkmenistan counts on foreign investment in fuel and energy sphere
Economy 17:03
Analyst: OPEC+ would like to stay around price target of US$70 per barrel
Oil&Gas 17:01