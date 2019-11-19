Rocket sirens sounding in Northern Israel

19 November 2019 07:49 (UTC+04:00)

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said early on Tuesday that air-raid sirens went off in the northern part of Israel, in the area of the Golan Heights, without providing further details, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

There have been no reports confirming whether or not any projectiles were fired at Israeli-controlled territory.

​Tel Aviv established military control over the Golan Heights in 1967 and annexed it in 1981, although the annexation has never been recognized by the United Nations. The Golan Heights is widely seen as an exceptionally important strategic area, as it offers a clear view on both Syria and Israel.

Over the last weekend, the IDF claimed that it intercepted two projectiles fired from the Palestinian Gaza enclave. The IDF claimed that they responded to the attack by striking targets of the Hamas group, which controls the Gaza Strip.

