IDF Says Struck Several Targets in Gaza in Response to Incendiary Balloons

The Israeli Defence Forces have targeted several Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip in what they say were retaliatory strikes after a series of balloons with explosives attached to them were launched from across the border, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

According to the military, the strikes hit several Hamas positions in southern Gaza, including a site for weapons production and a military compound.

The Hamas movement, a Palestinian Sunni militant organisation in control of the Gaza Strip, has launched a series of arson balloons from Gaza in recent times, prompting the Israeli military to retaliate with airstrikes targeting Hamas installations, according to the IDF.

