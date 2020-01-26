IDF Says Struck Several Targets in Gaza in Response to Incendiary Balloons

26 January 2020 03:01 (UTC+04:00)

The Israeli Defence Forces have targeted several Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip in what they say were retaliatory strikes after a series of balloons with explosives attached to them were launched from across the border, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

According to the military, the strikes hit several Hamas positions in southern Gaza, including a site for weapons production and a military compound.

The Hamas movement, a Palestinian Sunni militant organisation in control of the Gaza Strip, has launched a series of arson balloons from Gaza in recent times, prompting the Israeli military to retaliate with airstrikes targeting Hamas installations, according to the IDF.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkey - Israel trade drops
Business 22 January 18:05
Israeli, Iranian citizens interested in buying real estate in Georgia
Business 21 January 19:18
Turkey’s export of chemical products to Israel increases
Turkey 21 January 12:33
Israel carries out Gaza air strikes
Israel 16 January 02:02
Israeli tourists pay more visits to Turkey
Tourism 9 January 09:21
Netanyahu, in apparent stumble, calls Israel 'nuclear power'
Israel 6 January 02:01
Latest
Gas explosion in South Korean residential building kills four, injures five
World 02:14
Death toll in Turkey earthquake rises to 29
Turkey 01:39
US military helicopter crashes in Philippine Sea, all five crew members rescued
US 00:48
Iranian plane makes emergency landing at Tehran airport
Iran 25 January 23:44
Second earthquake 5.1 in magnitude hits Turkey's Elazig province
Turkey 25 January 22:29
3 killed in clashes of Iraqi anti-gov't protests
Arab World 25 January 21:47
OPEC+ may be forced to cut even deeper in March 2020
Oil&Gas 25 January 21:01
3 students missing, 13 injured as under-construction building collapses in Indian capital
Other News 25 January 20:46
Yellow vests protesters gather outside Belmarsh prison to support Julian Assange
World 25 January 19:46