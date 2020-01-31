Three rockets from Gaza fired at southern Israel

31 January 2020 03:29 (UTC+04:00)

Three rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip at southern Israel on Thursday night, the Israeli military said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A military spokesperson said in a statement that two of the rockets were intercepted by the anti-rocket Iron Dome system.

The third rocket hit an open field near the Sapir academic college in the town of Sderot, sparking a fire, according to local authorities.

No group immediately assumed responsibility for the rockets.

The fire came amidst tensions in the region over U.S. President Donald Trump's recently announced peace plan, which was rejected by the Palestinians as unfairly biased in favor of Israel.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Israel's El Al suspends flights to Beijing until March 25
Israel 30 January 12:09
Yotpo buys Bulgarian marketing solution co SMSBump
Israel 30 January 11:24
Shirin Nehamia Michaeli: We hope Azerbaijan will further strengthen after parliamentary elections
Politics 28 January 21:06
Trump says to reveal controversial Middle East peace plan on Tuesday
US 28 January 02:29
IDF says struck several targets in Gaza in response to incendiary balloons
Israel 26 January 03:01
Ambassador: Israel fully supports Azerbaijan's territorial integrity
Politics 24 January 11:56
Latest
Air traffic between China and Italy blocked as first two coronavirus sases Confirmed
Europe 02:50
U.S. will not completely withdraw forces from Africa: Pentagon chief
US 01:41
Two arrested for spreading false coronavirus news in Thailand
World 00:35
Iran vows to continue its nuclear program despite US sanctions on AEOI
Iran 30 January 23:41
At least 20 women and children held hostage in north Indian village
Other News 30 January 22:40
US imposes sanctions on President of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation
US 30 January 21:52
Iran to produce luxury tile and ceramics
Business 30 January 21:21
US working with Baghdad to deploy patriots in Iraq
Arab World 30 January 21:20
Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs discuss possible next steps to resolve Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 30 January 21:05