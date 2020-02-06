IDF says struck Hamas positions in Gaza in response to recent mortar shells

6 February 2020 05:51 (UTC+04:00)

The Israeli Defence Forces say they have targeted several Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the recent mortar shells launched from across the border into Israel, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Earlier Wednesday, the IDF said sirens had sounded in the city of Netivot and the area surrounding Gaza.

Due to an increase in rocket and explosive balloon attacks from Gaza, the Israeli military said it would move some of its assets further south.

Violent exchanges between the IDF and militants operating in Gaza have intensified recently after the United States unveiled its Middle East peace plan, dubbed "the deal of the century", which envisages considerable concessions to Israel over Palestine.

