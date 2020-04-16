Israel reports 12,501 COVID-19 cases with daily highest 368 new recoveries

Israel reported 455 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 12,501, the state's Ministry of Health said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the ministry, the number of deaths in Israel rose from 123 to 130.

Also, the number of recoveries reached 2,563, after 368 patients recovered, the highest number of daily recoveries in Israel so far.

Currently, 649 patients are hospitalized, including a nine-day-old baby and his parents.

The baby was tested positive on Tuesday, and the next day, it turned out that his parents were also infected with the coronavirus.

The three, all in mild condition, are hospitalized in a special quarantined COVID-19 ward for families and children at Wolfson Medical Center in central Israel.

According to the ministry, 180 patients are in serious condition, an increase of five patients since Tuesday and 133 patients are currently ventilated.

In addition, 7,277 patients are treated at home, 1,238 in hotels converted to quarantine facilities, and the remaining 644 in a hospital, home or hotel as will be decided soon.