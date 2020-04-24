Israel confirms 305 new COVID-19 cases, 14,803 in total

Israel's Ministry of Health on Thursday reported 305 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total infections to 14,803, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The ministry also reported two new deaths, raising the death toll to 192.

The number of patients in serious condition decreased from 141 to 139, out of 433 patients who are currently hospitalized.

The number of recoveries rose to 5,611 after 396 new recoveries were added.

On Thursday, Israel Employment Service said that the state's unemployment rate jumped from 4 percent to 27.05 percent since the beginning of March due to the pandemic.

It said that 995,666 Israelis have applied for unemployment benefits since March 1. The total number of unemployed people in Israel currently exceeds 1.12 million.