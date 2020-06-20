Israel reports 20,339 COVID-19 cases, 304 deaths

The Israeli Ministry of Health reported 303 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest daily rise since April 23, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

This brings the total number to 20,339, while the number of active cases reached 4,449, the highest since May 10.

The death toll rose from 303 to 304, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 38 to 39, out of 168 patients currently hospitalized.

Also, the number of recoveries increased to 15,586, with 54 new recoveries.

Earlier in the day, the National Labor Court rejected the government's petition to extend the school year.

The Israeli Ministry of Education earlier decided to extend the school year given the missed school days amid the pandemic, but the teachers' unions refused.

Following the court decision, the first through the sixth grade classes will end as scheduled on June 30, while the seventh through the 12th grade have already begun their summer vacation on Friday.