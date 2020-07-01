Israel sets new record in daily COVID-19 infections

Israel on Tuesday registered 803 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day surge so far, raising the tally to 25,244, the state's Ministry of Health said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus rose from 319 to 320, while the number of patients in serious condition increased to 52 from 43, out of 232 patients currently hospitalized, the ministry said.

The number of recoveries rose to 17,341, with 123 new recoveries, while the number of active cases rose to 7,583, the highest since April 28.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Israel Employment Service released data showing that unemployment in Israel dropped to 21.1 percent from 27.5 percent at the end of April.

In February, the unemployment rate in Israel was only 3.9 percent (162,500 people), but in early April, after the COVID-19 outbreak, the number of unemployed people in Israel crossed 1 million.