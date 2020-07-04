Israeli PM asks citizens to follow COVID-19 restrictions due to surge in morbidity

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on all citizens to abide by COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions, following the recent high increase in morbidity, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Unfortunately, some citizens disrespect our guidelines ... Ask your family and friends to wear face masks and not to shake hands. Don't hug, don't congregate, save your lives," Netanyahu said in a Facebook post.

The Israeli prime minister noted wearing mask bothers everyone in the heat of July, but "there is no choice."

The number of active coronavirus cases in Israel has exceeded 10,000 on Friday, for the first time since the pandemic outbreak in the country in late February.

Israel reported 1,008 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total infections to 28,055 on Friday, and the death toll hit 326, the Ministry of Health said.