Israel says strikes Hamas sites in retaliation for rocket attacks from Gaza

The Israeli military said late on Sunday that it had stricken Hamas sites in the Gaza Strip after Gaza militants fired three rockets at southern Israel, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Attack helicopters and fighter jets hit Hamas targets in the northern Gaza Strip, including "underground infrastructure," an Israeli military spokesperson said in a statement.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

On Sunday evening, militants in the besieged Palestinian enclave launched three projectiles at southern Israel, one of which was intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-rocket system, according to the army.

The other two exploded in an open field, causing no injuries.

The spokesperson said the military sees the fire with great severity.

No group claimed responsibility for the rocket attacks but the military said it considers Hamas, a group that runs Gaza, "responsible for all events transpiring in the Gaza Strip and emanating from it," warning Hamas "will bear the consequences for actions against Israeli civilians."