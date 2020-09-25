Covid-19 daily infections swell 12% to new record

The Ministry of Health reports that 7,755 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Israel yesterday, up 12.5% from 6,884 on Wednesday and the previous record of 7,001 on Tuesday. 59,000 tests were carried out yesterday with 12.8% of the tests proving positive for the virus, Trend reports with reference to Globes.

The number of seriously ill patients hospitalized in Israel has risen to 700 compared with 667 yesterday. 176 people are on respirators up from 164 yesterday. 215,273 Israelis have had Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic with about 60,000 people currently infected with the virus. There have been 1,378 fatalities, up 43 since yesterday.

The Knesset has failed to enact the law for the tightened lockdown, which was scheduled to begin at 2pm this afternoon. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu still hopes to push the lockdown through as an emergency regulation.