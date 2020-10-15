Milan-Abu Dhabi flight saves 90 minutes by flying over Israel

There was a piece of aviation history yesterday when an Etihad Airways flight flew over Israeli airspace for the first time en route between Milan and Abu Dhabi, Trend reports with reference to Globes.

This is the first stage of the aviation agreement between Israel and the UAE with direct flights between the two countries inaugurated in the second stage. Direct flights between Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi and Dubai are expected to begin in January 2021 with Israir and Arkia ready to operate flights as soon as an agreement is signed.

Air traffic control at Ben Gurion airport greeted the Etihad Airways pilot as he approached Israel, "We have waited for this historic moment and good news that will lead to prosperity in the entire region."

The flight was made possible after last week Israel and Jordan signed an aviation agreement allowing overflights through the airspace of the two countries, thereby considerably shortening the flying time from the Gulf states, Asia and the Far East to Europe and North America.

Y-Net reported that the flying over Israel and Jordan shaved 90 minutes off the flight.

Next week Etihad Airways in cooperation with Maman Group will fly a delegation of dozens of Israeli tourist agents from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi for meetings with their counterparts there.