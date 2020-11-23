Netanyahu met Saudi crown prince, Pompeo in Saudi Arabia on Sunday

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secretly flew to Saudi Arabia on Sunday to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and visiting U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Israel’s Kan public radio and Army Radio said on Monday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

If confirmed, it would be the first publicly acknowledged trip by an Israeli leader to Saudi Arabia.

As U.S. President Donald Trump’s term winds down, Pompeo has been trying to coax the Gulf powerhouse to follow its neighbours, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, in establishing formal relations with Israel.

Netanyahu’s office and the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem had no immediate comment on the reports.