Israel reports 798 new COVID-19 cases, 330,796 in total

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 798 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the tally to 330,796, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The number of death cases rose to 2,821, with 10 new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 297 to 278, out of 500 patients currently hospitalized.

The number of recoveries rose to 319,017, with 416 new ones, while active cases dropped to 8,958.

Earlier on Tuesday, the gradual reopening of schools in Israel continued, with the resumption of fifth and sixth grade classes in cities and towns with low COVID-19 morbidity.