Israel reports 798 new COVID-19 cases, 330,796 in total
Israel's Ministry of Health reported 798 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the tally to 330,796, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The number of death cases rose to 2,821, with 10 new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 297 to 278, out of 500 patients currently hospitalized.
The number of recoveries rose to 319,017, with 416 new ones, while active cases dropped to 8,958.
Earlier on Tuesday, the gradual reopening of schools in Israel continued, with the resumption of fifth and sixth grade classes in cities and towns with low COVID-19 morbidity.
Latest
“Scorched earth” strategy of Armenians leaving Azerbaijani Kalbajar region did not escape EC attention - report
Turkmenistan is convinced of the need to attract political-diplomatic tools to achieve peace and prosperity in Afghanistan
Speaker of Azerbaijani parliament takes part in int’l conference initiated by Turkish parliament, PACE (PHOTO)
Baku Media Center prepares video covering Armenian vandalism on occupied territories of Azerbaijan (VIDEO)
If we had not created necessary legal framework for resolving conflict, we could have faced problems today - President Aliyev