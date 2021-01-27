Israel reports 7,889 new COVID-19 cases, 613,286 in total
Israel's Ministry of Health reported 7,889 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases in the country to 613,286, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The death toll from the COVID-19 in Israel reached 4,501 after 23 new fatalities were added, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 1,174 to 1,173, out of 1,799 hospitalized patients.
The total recoveries rose to 534,462, with 4,876 newly recovered cases, while the active cases increased to 74,323.
According to the ministry, the number of people vaccinated against the COVID-19 in Israel has surpassed 2.72 million, or 29.2 percent of its total population, since the vaccination campaign began on Dec. 20, 2020.
