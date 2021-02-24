Israel registers 4,329 new COVID-19 cases, 758,810 in total

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 4,329 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, raising the tally in the country to 758,810, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the COVID-19 in Israel reached 5,631 after 38 new fatalities were added, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 801 to 793, out of 1,258 hospitalized patients.

The total recoveries in Israel rose to 712,002, with 2,806 newly recovered cases, while the active cases increased to 41,177.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel has surpassed 4.5 million, or 48.4 percent of the total population, since the vaccination campaign began on Dec. 20, 2020.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HUJI) said that its research team deciphered the structure and function of three proteins of the SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

This discovery can help understand the internal mechanism of the virus and may lead to new drugs and other strategies to fight it, HUJI added.