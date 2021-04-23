Israel reports 189 new COVID-19 cases, 837,668 in total

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 189 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, raising the total number in the country to 837,668, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus remained unchanged at 6,346, while the number of patients in serious conditions decreased from 173 to 161, out of 256 hospitalized patients.

The total recoveries in Israel rose to 829,407 after 290 newly recovered cases were added, while the number of active cases decreased to 1,915.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel has surpassed 5.37 million, or 57.6 percent of its total population, since the vaccination campaign began on Dec. 20, 2020.