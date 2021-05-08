Israel reports 41 new COVID-19 cases, 838,858 in total

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 41 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, raising the total number of cases in the country to 838,858, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus increased by four to 6,375, while the number of patients in serious condition remained unchanged at 87, out of 156 hospitalized patients.

The total recoveries in Israel rose to 831,432 after 152 newly recovered cases were added, while the number of active cases decreased to 1,051, lowest since March 22, 2020.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel has reached nearly 5.42 million, or 58 percent of its total population.

The country's COVID-19 reproduction number, also known as the R number, decreased from 0.8 to 0.76.

The R number is an indicator used to determine how fast the COVID-19 is spreading, as an R number greater than 1 means that the number of patients increases at an exponential rate and multiplies from time to time.