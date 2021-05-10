Gaza militants fire 2 rockets at southern Israel: military

Militants in the Gaza Strip fired two rockets at southern Israel on Sunday night, amid escalation of violence between Israel and the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

An Israeli military spokesperson said in a statement that one of the rockets was intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome Aerial Defense System. The statement did not elaborate on the other rocket.

The attacks triggered off sirens in the southern city of Ashkelon and in the areas surrounding the Gaza Strip.