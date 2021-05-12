Israeli energy pipeline hit in Gaza rocket attack
A pipeline belonging to an Israeli state-owned energy company was hit in a rocket attack from Gaza late on Tuesday, an Israeli government official and an energy sector official told Reuters, Trend reports.
Video broadcast by Channel 12 showed flames rising from what appeared to be a large fuel vat near the Israeli Mediterranean city of Ashkelon, south of Tel Aviv.
Operations at a power plant in Ashkelon were not interrupted, Channel 13 TV said.
