Gaza radicals fired 3,700 rockets at Israel since May 10 - Israeli military

Palestinian radicals from the Gaza strip fired more than 3,700 rockets at Israeli cities since May 10, but about 540 of them fell on the Palestinian enclave’s territory, the press service of the Israeli armed forces said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Since the very start of the operation [on May 10], 3,700 rockets have been launched, and 540 of them fell in the Gaza Strip. The Iron Dome air defense system intercepted about 90% of all projectiles," the press service said in a statement.

Israel and Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip have been exchanging missile strikes since May 10, following an outburst of unrest near the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City in early May.