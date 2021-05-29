Partner VP Strategy Liran Dan steps down

Partner Communications Ltd. VP Strategy and Business Development Liran Dan, who has been in the post since 2015, announced today that he would leave Partner. Dan led the rollout of Partner TV and its establishment as the fastest growing television service in Israel, with cooperation agreements with Netflix and Amazon. "Globes" has learned that Dan informed his superiors several weeks ago (before Avi Zvi was selected as CEO) of his intention of stepping down. At their request he waited with the announcement until the new CEO was appointed, Trend reports.

With the goal of differentiating itself from other television services, Partner was the first company in Israel to implement the "super integrator" strategy, which makes all the leading content services in the world available in one place. It was also the first company in Israel to announce a strategic agreement with Netflix, in 2017, and a year later it signed a similar strategic agreement with Amazon. In recent months the relationship has deepened, and Partner is currently the only company Israel offering content packages combining Netflix and Amazon.

Partner was also the first company in Israel, and one of the first in the world, to choose to launch a television service based on the Android TV platform. Partner TV's unique model influenced the Israeli television market in content and technology, and led to rising competition.

Since Partner TV was launched in August 2017, more than 240,000 households in Israel have subscribed to it.

Partner's board of directors said in a statement, "We are full of appreciation for Liran Dan for six years of successful and innovative activity, and we wish him success in the future."