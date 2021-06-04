Israel's active COVID-19 cases drop below 200

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Israel dropped by 122 on Thursday to 193, the country's Ministry of Health said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

This is the lowest number of active COVID-19 cases in Israel since March 14, 2020, 15 days since the first case was detected in the country.

The ministry also reported 10 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total tally to 839,527.

The death toll in Israel rose to 6,416 with one new fatality, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 40 to 41, out of 77 hospitalized patients. This is the lowest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Israel since March 11, 2020.

The overall recoveries rose to 832,919 in Israel, after 132 new ones were added.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel stood at over 5.45 million, or 58.4 percent of its total population.