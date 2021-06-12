Israel to lift travel ban to Turkey, Ethiopia, Ukraine

Israel 12 June 2021 01:07 (UTC+04:00)
Israel to lift travel ban to Turkey, Ethiopia, Ukraine

Israel will lift the ban on travel to Turkey, Ethiopia and Ukraine on June 14, said a joint statement issued by the Ministry of Health and the Prime Minister's Office on Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The decision was taken by the Israeli government following the recent sharp decline in COVID-19 morbidity in the three countries.

However, the travel ban from Israel to India, South Africa, Mexico, Brazil, Russia and Argentina will still not be lifted. Israeli citizens and permanent residents who want to travel to the six countries must apply to an exceptions committee.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
De-escalation and start of dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan is necessary - OSCE chairman
De-escalation and start of dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan is necessary - OSCE chairman
Azerbaijani government welcomes ECHR’s decision – Foreign Ministry (UPDATE)
Azerbaijani government welcomes ECHR’s decision – Foreign Ministry (UPDATE)
Azerbaijani FM informs ambassador of Somalia about Armenian's atrocities (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani FM informs ambassador of Somalia about Armenian's atrocities (PHOTO)
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Israel to lift travel ban to Turkey, Ethiopia, Ukraine Israel 01:07
UK reports another 8,125 coronavirus cases Europe 00:24
Georgia, Uzbekistan plan to launch new transport routes between Europe and Asia Business 11 June 23:59
Turkmen-Japanese consultations of Afghanistan were held Turkmenistan 11 June 23:25
De-escalation and start of dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan is necessary - OSCE chairman Politics 11 June 22:58
JCPOA Joint Commission to resume in Vienna tomorrow Iran 11 June 22:57
Turkey’s COVID-19 vaccination drive opens up for more people Turkey 11 June 22:32
Strengthening co-op in field of law enforcement between Kyrgyzstan, Turkey debated Kyrgyzstan 11 June 22:23
84th meeting of Kazakh-Uzbek Demarcation Commission took place in Almaty Kazakhstan 11 June 21:47
Employment rate in private companies up in Georgia Business 11 June 21:43
AmCham contributing to ensuring transparency of Azerbaijan's customs infrastructure Business 11 June 21:41
Georgia sees increase in tourism sector Business 11 June 21:37
Spain’s import of Azerbaijani products up Business 11 June 21:35
Baku Higher Oil School, YAP hold event dedicated to National Salvation Day (PHOTO) Society 11 June 21:27
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for June 11 Society 11 June 20:40
Azerbaijani FM informs ambassador of Somalia about Armenian's atrocities (PHOTO) Politics 11 June 20:31
Azerbaijan confirms 73 more COVID-19 cases, 287 recoveries Society 11 June 20:12
Azerbaijan’s Port of Baku starts co-op with Georgia’s Batumi Multimodal Fertilizer Terminal Transport 11 June 20:09
Azerbaijani government welcomes ECHR’s decision – Foreign Ministry Politics 11 June 20:01
Armenian Armed Forces once again fire at positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces in direction of Kalbajar district Politics 11 June 19:51
Azerbaijani ministry discloses time-frame for restoration and conservation work at Chirag Gala monument (PHOTO) Society 11 June 19:34
Favorable conditions for expansion of co-op with Montenegro available – Azerbaijani FM (PHOTO) Politics 11 June 19:18
Construction of military units to continue in Azerbaijani liberated lands - Major General (VIDEO) Politics 11 June 18:50
Trade turnover between Latvia and Georgia up - Ministry Business 11 June 18:42
Modular-type facilities transferred to servicemen in liberated Azerbaijani lands Society 11 June 18:32
Russia, France discuss situation around settlement of Karabakh issue Politics 11 June 18:08
GDP of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic grows YTD Finance 11 June 18:07
Azerbaijan records decrease in lending to industry & production sectors Finance 11 June 17:51
Turkmenistan, IOM have new possible areas of co-op Business 11 June 17:46
Azerbaijani army consolidating in liberated lands - Trend TV (VIDEO) Politics 11 June 17:42
Saudi Arabia sees slight drop in daily new COVID-19 cases with 1,175 confirmed Arab World 11 June 17:34
Dynamic, successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and Russia is particularly reassuring - President Aliyev Politics 11 June 17:32
Highly appreciate mediation efforts of Russian Federation in achieving, implementing trilateral statements - President Aliyev Politics 11 June 17:32
Kubernetes troubleshooting co Komodor raises $21m Israel 11 June 17:31
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine plant in France gets approval US 11 June 17:30
Russia allows railway import of apples, tomatoes from Azerbaijan Business 11 June 17:21
Armenia fires at Azerbaijani positions in Kalbajar direction - Azerbaijani MoD Azerbaijan 11 June 17:15
Negative migration balance aggravates in Armenia Armenia 11 June 17:05
Georgia - reliable partner and committed ally for USA - US official Business 11 June 17:03
Сhoice of Dostluk field's operator depends on Azerbaijani-Turkmen decision - ambassador Oil&Gas 11 June 17:01
AmCham aims to develop Azerbaijan's non-oil sector Business 11 June 16:53
Kazakhstan’s average compliance rate with OPEC+ deal revealed Oil&Gas 11 June 16:51
Indian EAM holds meeting with India's envoys to Gulf nations Other News 11 June 16:48
UNGA President-elect appoints India’s Naidu as Chef de Cabinet Other News 11 June 16:48
IMF welcomes Indian govt's measures to fight COVID-19 Other News 11 June 16:48
Trans Caspian Pipeline has nothing to do with Dostluk field Oil&Gas 11 June 16:48
Another container train arrives in Azerbaijan within TURKUAZ project Transport 11 June 16:44
Kazakhstan's petroleum oil exports to Netherlands skyrocket in volume Oil&Gas 11 June 16:42
Erdogan says Turkey to raise issue of Armenia refusing to give minefield maps to Azerbaijan Politics 11 June 16:39
Azerbaijan, Turkey to sign important agreement – Erdogan Politics 11 June 16:20
Ukraine’s SkyUp lowcoster receives permit to fly to more Uzbek cities Transport 11 June 16:20
First USAID mission director arrives in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 11 June 16:12
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Russian president on Day of Russia Politics 11 June 16:10
Transport links can be unblocked in S.Caucasus with good will - Russia's deputy PM Politics 11 June 16:09
Baku to hold trial of another group of Armenian terrorists Politics 11 June 16:02
Turkmenistan increases production of fruit, vegetables Business 11 June 16:00
Georgia approves law on Information Security ICT 11 June 15:58
Saudi Arabia to supply full July crude oil volumes to buyers in Asia Arab World 11 June 15:49
4 Israeli hospitals in Newsweek Smart Hospitals ranking Israel 11 June 15:49
UK launches special flight to Baku for Welsh football fans Transport 11 June 15:48
Azerbaijan sees decline in average number of users per payment terminal Finance 11 June 15:48
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates UK's Queen Elizabeth II on her birthday Politics 11 June 15:47
Bank of Russia raises key rate by 0.5 pp to 5.5% per annum Russia 11 June 15:45
U.S. National Cathedral bells toll 600 times to mark COVID-19 victims US 11 June 15:43
EU countries clear plan to ease cross-border tourism over summer Europe 11 June 15:39
SUSTAINABLE FASHION: The future of textiles (PHOTO) Society 11 June 15:37
Supporters of Armenian acting PM, ex-president declared war on each other - professor Politics 11 June 15:26
Germany excludes Azerbaijan from list of high risk countries Society 11 June 15:18
Oil, natural gas output down in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 11 June 15:16
Court hearing date of several more Armenian terrorists in Azerbaijan announced Politics 11 June 15:14
Data on overall amount of transactions on Turkmen exchange for May 2021 announced Finance 11 June 15:13
Azerbaijan sees increase in lending to construction sector Finance 11 June 15:01
Turkmenistan shares data on transactions in national currency in State Exchange Finance 11 June 15:01
Unemployment rate in Azerbaijan continues to drop Business 11 June 14:48
Azerbaijani journalists visit modular military units in liberated lands (PHOTO) Politics 11 June 14:47
Kazakhstan boosts retails trade value Business 11 June 14:39
Azerbaijan launches garbage truck production for the first time (PHOTO) Economy 11 June 14:38
IEA expects Azerbaijan to boost oil output in 2022 Oil&Gas 11 June 14:36
Caspian Pipeline Consortium pays out first ever tranche of dividends to its shareholders Oil&Gas 11 June 14:33
Global e-commerce sales crowding out global retail market Economy 11 June 14:33
Iran`s Mirjaveh Special Economic Zone to be established Business 11 June 14:25
Iran experiences economic growth despite COVID-19 Business 11 June 14:19
Volume of cargo shipment via Turkish Bartin port for 4M2021 announced Turkey 11 June 14:11
Volume of cargo from Morocco transported through Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 11 June 14:01
Education workers in Armenia flatly refusing to join acting PM's rally Armenia 11 June 14:01
Georgia remains among priorities on NATO agenda - FM Georgia 11 June 13:46
Turkey sees decrease in export of electrical goods to Azerbaijan Turkey 11 June 13:44
Ministry discloses volume of cargo transported through Turkish Iskenderun port Turkey 11 June 13:41
Azerbaijan shares footage from Fuzuli's Gejagozlu village (VIDEO) Society 11 June 13:37
Nizami Ganjavi International Center to host int'l web conference on People’s Vaccine Society 11 June 13:34
Azerbaijan Railways subsidiary continues to export locally-produced urea Transport 11 June 13:33
Turkish Gemlik port's 4M2021 cargo shipment volume revealed Transport 11 June 13:29
Azerbaijani president, first lady express condolences to Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Politics 11 June 13:29
Iran - Russia Chamber of Commerce talks possible Russian investments in Iran's infrastructures Business 11 June 13:26
ECO Park in Tehran - symbol of common cultural traditions of member states - ambassador Business 11 June 13:18
Iran asses livestock input reserves Business 11 June 13:12
IEA says Azerbaijan’s OPEC+ compliance reached 116% Oil&Gas 11 June 13:08
Kazakhstan's gross agriculture output jumps over three years Business 11 June 13:04
TRACECA, Turkmenistan discuss various issues of mutual interest Transport 11 June 12:57
AmCham supports measures taken to improve business environment in Azerbaijan Business 11 June 12:54
All news