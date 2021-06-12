Israel to lift travel ban to Turkey, Ethiopia, Ukraine
Israel will lift the ban on travel to Turkey, Ethiopia and Ukraine on June 14, said a joint statement issued by the Ministry of Health and the Prime Minister's Office on Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The decision was taken by the Israeli government following the recent sharp decline in COVID-19 morbidity in the three countries.
However, the travel ban from Israel to India, South Africa, Mexico, Brazil, Russia and Argentina will still not be lifted. Israeli citizens and permanent residents who want to travel to the six countries must apply to an exceptions committee.
