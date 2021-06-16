Israeli web design co Duda raises $50m

Israeli web design platform for digital agencies and SaaS platforms Duda today announced that it has completed a $50 million Series D financing round led by Claridge IL with participation from existing investors Susquehanna Growth Equity and Vintage Investment Partners. Claridge IL managing partner Rami Hadar will join Duda’s Board, Trend reports with reference to Globes.

The company says it will use the funds to develop new products and features, and expand investments in all departments, including R&D, sales, and marketing.

Founded in 2009 by CEO Itai Sadan and CTO Amir Glatt, Duda has developed highly-tailored tools that are integrated into its website building platform to enable professional website designers and digital agencies to increase efficiency and more effectively collaborate both internally and with their customers.