3DM Digital Manufacturing completes TASE IPO

Israel plastic polymers industrial 3D printing co 3DM (TASE DM3) has completed an IPO on Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and begun trading. The company raised $13 million including from institutional Mor, Psagot, Phoenix, Meitav and Sphera. The IPO's underwriter was Rosario Underwriter Services, Trend reports with reference to Globes.

The technology developed by 3DM will allow the industrial 3D printing world to progress by opening the market to an enormous range of applications as a result of expanding the material library availability to industrial printing, improvement of the mechanical characteristics of the printed component, and reduction of the printing costs.

The company's core technology is its self-developed semiconductor laser component for 3D printing. The company uses these components for optimal melting of all thermoplastic material families. Its small size (several millimeters), high power, low manufacturing cost has allowed the company to design a new printhead which combines many dozens of laser components into a matrix of laser beams that accelerate printing speed. The company has a registered patent for the use of its laser technology in plastic polymer 3D printing.

Based in Rosh Ha'ayin, 3DM's controlling shareholders are Terralab Ventures and Dr. Daniel Majer. The company started out as an incubator company of Terralab Ventures which, after the IPO, holds around 23% of 3DM's shares.