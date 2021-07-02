Employee development co Juno Journey raises $19m

Israeli startup Juno Journey, which has developed an AI platform that enhances employees’ professional development, announced today that it has completed a $19 million Series A financing round. The round was led by Insight Partners with participation from VC Cerca and existing investor 10D Ventures, Trend reports with reference to Globes.

Juno Journey was founded in 2019 by CEO Dor Nachshoni, CTO Ofer Ben Attar, VP R&D Yehonatan Korach, and COO Jeremie Israel. The company is headquartered in Herzliya. Juno Journey’s platform is used by leading global companies and organizations, including monday.com, Trax Retail, 888 Holdings, Cellebrite, Kaltura, and others.

This latest financing round will allow Juno Journey to expand activities in the US and other markets worldwide. The company has 30 employees and plans to double its work force by the end of 2021.

Juno Journey’s platform customizes the learning and personal development experience for each employee by mapping their skills and providing employees access to relevant intra-organizational knowledge through a combination of courses, articles, podcasts, and materials from top external content providers. The Juno Journey platform combines LMS (learning management system), LXP (learning experience platform) and career path management for each employee, interfacing with all of an organization’s existing tools for professional development.

Nachshoni said, "Employees’ personal development is more than just an organizational approach - rather, it’s a vital effort to maintain and attract the best global talent. Juno Journey’s technology can create innovative, comprehensive, and personally tailored solutions to ensure that as companies grow, their employees grow along with them."

He added, "The number of tools, systems, and professional skills required of the average employee has increased greatly. Therefore, organizations must maintain an infrastructure that will enable their employees to learn and flourish based on their personal profile."

Insight Partners VP Daniel Aronovitz, Vice President, Insight Partners, said, "We were swiftly impressed by Juno Journey’s team and employee-centered approach to a topical concern for organizations. Juno Journey’s platform turns the traditional LMS on its head with a finer focus on employee learning and development, driving higher engagement for employees across an organization."