Israel's car imports jump 51.2 pct in H1: report

The number of private vehicles imported to Israel in the first half of 2021 jumped by 51.2 percent year on year, according to a report released by the Israel Tax Authority, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The report said that 128,671 vehicles were imported to Israel in January-June this year, higher than the 85,075 in the same period of 2020.

The sharp rise is due to increased imports of vehicles in June 2021, as well as low imports in June 2020, following an emergency clearing of warehouses in ports for essential goods after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the authority explained.

In June alone, there was a 66.9-percent increase in private vehicle imports to Israel, from 16,439 in June 2020 to 27,443 last month.