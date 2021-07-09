Israel's fiscal deficit continues to narrow
The cumulative deficit in Israel for the twelve months to the end of June was NIS 144 billion or 10.1% of GDP, down from NIS 160.3 billion, or 11.7% of GDP at the end of 2020, the Ministry of Finance Account General reports. At the end of May the fiscal deficit was 10.5% of GDP, Trend reports with reference to Globes.
To a great extent the narrowing of the deficit can be attributed to rising government revenues, which amounted to NIS 181.9 billion in the first six months of 2021, up 22% from NIS 148.1 billion in the corresponding period of 2020. Revenue from direct taxes rose 25% during this period and revenue from indirect taxes rose 20%, and revenue from fees rose 1%.
