Israel reports 8,414 new COVID-19 cases

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 8,414 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the tally of infections in the country to 970,607, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the coronavirus rose by 25 to 6,748, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 600 to 599, the ministry said.

The number of active cases in Israel increased to 61,969, while the total recoveries from the virus climbed to 901,890 after 5,638 newly recovered cases were recorded, it added.

The number of people who have received the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Israel reached nearly 5.88 million, or 63 percent of its total population, while over 5.4 million have taken two doses and nearly 1.25 million have got the three jabs.