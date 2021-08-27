IDF to vacate three bases by end of 2021

Israel Land Authority (ILA) director general Yaakov Kvint and Ministry of Defense director general Amir Eshel (Gen. res.) have signed an agreement to bring forward the deadline for vacating 462.5 acres of army bases in Sirkin, Tzrifin and Tira to the end of 2021, Trend reports with reference to Globes.

As part of the agreement, the Ministry of Defense will hand over the bases as they are and the ILA will destroy the buildings on the bases and rehabilitate the land through the government owned Environmental Services Company Ltd. (ESC), which specializes in rehabilitating land.

As part of the agreement, the IDF will vacate 325 acres at the Sirkin base in Petah Tikva in the coming days on which 2,700 housing units will be marketed as well as 100,000 square meters of commercial and office space and hundreds of thousands of square meters of public land and parks.

75 acres of the Tzrifin base near Rishon Lezion will be vacated by the end of the year. Currently on the land are the number 16 base, the number 4 prison and the military rabbi's office. On the land 3,400 housing units, and 100,000 square meters of commercial and office space will be built.

In two months, 62.5 acres will be vacated from the Tira base near Haifa on which 2,400 housing units, 100,000 square meters of commercial and office space, and 200,000 square meters of public space and parks will be built.