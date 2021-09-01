Israel lifts travel ban to Spain, Georgia
Israel lifted the ban on travel to Spain and Georgia due to a decrease in COVID-19 infections in the two countries, said the Israeli Ministry of Health, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The existing ban on Israelis flying to Brazil, Mexico, Bulgaria and Turkey remains valid, the ministry added.
Israeli citizens and permanent residents who want to travel to the four countries must apply to an exceptions committee.
Meanwhile, arrivals in Israel from the four countries are required to enter a seven-day home quarantine, including the vaccinated and recovered travelers.
