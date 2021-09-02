Israel to integrate electric cars in government fleet

Israel will integrate electric vehicles into government vehicle fleets for the first time, the state's Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

This is in accordance with a decision taken by the ministry to replace all fuel vehicles in the government fleet with alternative propulsion vehicles.

These vehicles are expected to reduce government spending on fuel and maintenance, while reducing pollution, according to the statement.

The Israeli government fleet numbers about 15,000 vehicles, including police cars, fire engines, prison service vehicles and ministries cars.

In the first phase of the equipping program, the Israel Police will receive electric patrol vehicles.

Soon, additional electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles will also be added to the government fleet, the ministry said.