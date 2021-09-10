Time Out ranks Tel Aviv world's most fun city

Tel Aviv has been ranked the world's most fun city by 'Time Out' magazine for the second year in a row, as well as the eighth best city in the world and the second best city in the food and drink category, behind Shanghai. The rankings were compiled from a survey of 27,000 'city-dwellers', Trend reports with reference to Globes.

In the survey respondents stressed Tel Aviv's night life, restaurants and culture and the feeling of community that has been especially important during the Covid pandemic. Tel Aviv also scored strongly on environmental initiatives and commitment to activism.

Time Out Tel Aviv's Dan Savery Raz wrote, "Tel Avivians are a hardy bunch. When Covid hit tourism, this high-tech hub hit the Reset button. The pandemic caused the ‘city that never stops’ to take a well-needed pause. Spaces like Dizengoff Square and Park HaMesila played host to picnics, gigs, screenings and talks. After the lockdowns, Israel led the vaccination race and before long locals were back sipping cappuccinos in cafes and doing yoga on the beach. In our poll, 81 percent of Tel Avivians said their city was ‘fun’ and 84 percent said they can ‘express themselves’. Indeed, TLV is home to the region’s biggest Pride Parade, the widest choice of vegan options, and its nightlife always offers a real alternative."

"This year's list of the best cities in the world shines a spotlight on cities that adapted during a time where the key factors that make these metropolises the place to be -- fun, culture and socializing -- were largely off the table," said Caroline McGinn, Time Out's global editor in chief. "You'd think a pandemic might defeat the point of living in a city, but the results show that community spirit is higher than ever, people are supporting each other as well as local business and initiatives, and many of us are even having some fun."

San Francisco was voted the world's best city followed by Amsterdam, Manchester, Copenhagen, New York, Montreal and Prague. Rounding out the top ten after Tel Aviv were Porto and Tokyo.