Israeli PM says to meet Gulf ministers in U.S.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that he will hold his first meetings with senior Gulf ministers in New York, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Bennett set to address the UN General Assembly on Monday, his office said in a statement.

On Sunday, he is expected to meet Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen Almarar, according to the statement.

He will also meet the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The meetings come amid Israeli efforts to strengthen ties with Arab countries. Bahrain and the UAE normalized ties with Israel in 2020.