Israel receives 3 new F-35 stealth jets

Israel's Air Force received from the United States three new F-35 stealth fighter jets on Sunday, an Israeli military spokesperson said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The jets, known in Israel as "Adir" which means "mighty" in Hebrew, landed at the Nevatim airbase in southern Israel. They "will join the 'Lions of the South' squadron and boost the array of Adir jets to protect the skies of Israel," the spokesperson said in a statement.

With the new arrivals, Israel has 30 F-35 jets now. The jets are part of an acquisition of 50 F-35s. The first jets arrived in Israel in December 2016.

The F-35 features advanced stealth capabilities that allow the jet to avoid being discovered by regular radars, while it can carry an array of bombs and fly at a supersonic speed of Mach 1.6 (about 1,230 miles per hour).