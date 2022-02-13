Israel urges citizens to leave Ukraine, evacuates diplomats from Kiev
Israeli foreign ministry issued a travel warning for Ukraine on Saturday, urging Israeli citizens to leave the country as soon as possible, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The ministry asked Israelis in Ukraine to register with the consular division in order to assess the situation and prepare for evacuation.
Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz ordered the Israeli military to prepare to assist in such an operation, according to Israeli media reports.
Israel has already begun evacuating the family members of diplomats and Israeli staff at its embassy in Kiev.
"The embassy ... continues to operate with its full team of diplomatic staff remaining in the country," read the statement from the foreign ministry.
