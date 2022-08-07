Israeli airstrike kills 2nd top Islamic Jihad commander

An Israeli airstrike killed a senior commander in the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad, the fighters said Sunday, their second leader to be slain amid an escalating cross-border conflict, Trend reports citing ABC News.

The killing late Saturday of Khaled Mansour, who led Islamic Jihad's operations in the southern Gaza Strip, came a day after another Israeli strike killed the militant's commander in the north.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said the army would continue to strike targets in the Gaza Strip “in a pinpoint and responsible way in order to reduce to a minimum the harm to noncombatants. The operation will continue as long as necessary.”