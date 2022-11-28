Israel detects bird flu at turkey farm

The highly pathogenic bird flu, avian influenza, has been detected in a turkey farm in western Israel, the state's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said in a statement on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Following the detection, the ministry quarantined all chicken coops within 10 kilometers of the infected coop, located near the village of Beit Herut in the Hefer Valley.

The ministry also urged the general public to purchase eggs only at regulated sales and marketing places, and to buy only labeled and packaged ones.

The ministry also called on breeders to keep birds indoors to reduce the risk of infection from wild birds.

A previous case of bird flu was detected last week in a turkey coop in northeastern Israel. No epidemiological linkage was found between the two events, according to the ministry.