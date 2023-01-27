Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Seven killed, 10 injured in synagogue in Jerusalem terror attack (VIDEO)

Israel Materials 27 January 2023 23:39 (UTC +04:00)
At least seven people were killed and another 10 injured in a terror attack at a synagogue in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood of Jerusalem on Friday evening, Trend reports citing The Jerusalem Post.

The terrorist, a resident of Shuafat, opened fire at people leaving the synagogue after Friday night prayers, and was then killed by security forces after attempting to escape in a car.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was reported to be receiving updates from the scene and is set to hold a situational assessment later this evening. Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai arrived at the scene of the incident shortly after the shooting occurred.

