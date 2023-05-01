Tens of thousands of Israelis protest judicial overhaul proposals

Tens of thousands of Israelis protested judicial overhaul proposals in the 17th weekly rally against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's governing coalition, Trend reports citing Euronews.

The demonstrations have been ongoing since the beginning of the year, and organisers plan to continue, despite Netanyahu delaying the changes last month. The leaders of the mass protests want the proposals scrapped altogether.

“We are just getting started,” read a banner that demonstrators held at the main protest in Tel Aviv, Israel’s economic hub. Smaller demonstrations were reported in several parts of the country.

Spanish Prime Minister and Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez voiced support for the Israeli antigovernment protesters in a video message aired on a large screen in Tel Aviv.

“We as Socialist International have always fought for freedom, equality, justice, and democracy. Yet, as many of you know, these are values that we cannot take for granted,” he said.