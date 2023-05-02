Israeli opposition leader says no progress on judicial overhaul talks

Israeli parties have made no progress towards a compromise over the government's bitterly disputed judicial overhaul package after a month of meetings, Benny Gantz, head of one of the largest opposition parties, said on Monday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The planned overhaul, which would give the government control over naming judges to the Supreme Court and let parliament override many rulings, was paused after some of the biggest street protests ever seen in Israel.

President Isaac Herzog has overseen meetings between various political parties, aiming to overcome divisions. The government says the overhaul is needed to rein in activist judges and restore balance between parliament and the courts.

However, Gantz, defence minister in the previous government, said the talks were "not really progressing on any of the issues". In particular, he pointed to a standoff over one of the central issues, the makeup of the Judicial Selection Committee, which appoints judges and would be controlled by members from the government camp under current plans.

"We set out with a number of principles, first and foremost that there will be no politicization of the judicial system. It hasn't changed and it won't change," he said, as the Knesset parliament returned from its spring break.